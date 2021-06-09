Bus driver shortage forces Rockwood School District to alter some routes

EUREKA, Mo. – Due to a continued lack of school bus drivers, the Rockwood School District is having to alter some of its bus routes.

For years, school districts all over have been dealing with a bus driver shortage.

Mike Heyman, transportation director for the district, said the applicant pool has been shrinking for the past 10 years but this past year was the worst.

During the pandemic last year, Heyman said they lost 38 drivers and they have only been able to replace four of them.

Heyman said they’ve been forced to downsize their number of routes and implement a one-mile walk zone out of necessity. Meaning, if you live less than a mile from school, transportation won’t be provided.

“That doesn’t mean all the schools have a one-mile walk zone,” Heyman said. “These are areas that are only deemed safe for students to make that walk with good sidewalks, lighting, and streets that are conducive for children to walk on.”