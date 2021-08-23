Busch family to assume operations of Grant’s Farm

ST. LOUIS- Five Busch family members will assume operations of Grant’s Farm, ensuring families will be able to enjoy it for generations to come.

Grant’s Farm announced today that the Busch Family Group will take over the operations from Anheuser-Busch.

Anheuser-Busch was the long-time operator of the St. Louis landmark. The brewer will remain deeply connected as one of the long-term premier sponsors.

Anheuser-Busch currently leases and operates Grant’s Farm under an agreement with the ownership group of five Busch family members.

Starting November 1, the Busch family ownership group will assume management of the operations.

“We are excited to continue our long-standing deep connection to the Busch Family and to help ensure that Grant’s Farm will continue to be enjoyed by St. Louis families and visitors alike,” said Cesar Vargas, Chief External Affairs Officer, Anheuser-Busch.

As part of the long-term sponsorship agreement, the brewer will make sure the tradition of complimentary Anheuser-Busch products for adults continues. Anheuser-Busch will also ensure the Clydesdales are a mainstay.

Grant’s Farm takes its name for President Ulysses S. Grant, who founded and armed a portion of the property in the 1850s. The Busch family bought the property in 1903. It served as the country home of August Busch Sr. whose main residence was at the brewery south of downtown St. Louis.