Busch family’s King Spirits launches new products this week

ST. L.OUIS – The Busch family is rolling out two new products this week, Walker’s Cay Bourbon and Hope Town Vodka.

King Spirits Founder Steven Busch and his father August A. Busch III created products together. The idea to make these spirits stemmed from the father and son’s time together saltwater fishing.

Walker’s Cay Bourbon is aged in new Missouri oak barrels and finished on sherry cask staves.

Hope Town Vodka is distilled six times, is all-natural, and gluten-free.

Each spirits purchase goes to the King Spirits Giving initiative which donates to organizations that provide aid to those living in the Bahamas.

The bottle labels were made in partnership with marine artist Carey Chen.

The spirits will be sold nationally, but they’re starting with a focus in Missouri, Illinois, and the East Coast. Consumers can begin purchasing the drinks at Schnucks among other stores this week.