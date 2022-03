ST. LOUIS – Anheuser Busch heiress, Trudy Busch Valentine, files to run for U.S. Senate as a Democrat.

She’s the daughter of the late Gussie Busch. Former State Senator, Scott Sifton, dropped out of the race after she filed and endorsed her. Other Democratic candidates include Lucas Kunce.

Several Republicans are also seeking to replace retiring U.S. Senator, Roy Blunt.