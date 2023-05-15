ST. LOUIS – Busch Light is bringing back its popular corn cans to celebrate and support American farmers.

The cans, which look like a stubby corn on the cob with the Busch Light logo affixed to it, are being sold through July 2023.

For every case of the corn cans sold, Busch Light will donate 25 cents (up to $200,000 total) to Farm Rescue, a nonprofit that provides equipment and volunteer workforce to farmers and ranchers who have experienced a major illness, injury, or natural disaster.

Busch Light has donated nearly $1 million to Farm Rescue since 2019.

Founded in 2005, Farm Rescue has helped more than 850 farm families in the United States.