St. Louis – This holiday season, an iconic local brew debuts holiday lights with a twist. Busch Lite’ Beer presents “Busch Lights,” a twist on Christmas lights. The cans are illuminated.

According to Anhauser-Busch, the lights should only be used on bushes.

Each string consists of 150 cans and plays the Busch-light jingle. To be eligible for the Christmas lights, leave a remark on social media by December 21. Use the hashtags “Letters-To-Saint-Louis” and “sweepstakes.”