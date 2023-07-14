ST. LOUIS – Temperatures are close to digits, but many big events will go on as planned around St. Louis this weekend. Outdoor venues, like Busch Stadium and Forest Park, are working to keep people safe from brutal heat.

The St. Louis Cardinals kick off the second half of their season against the Washington Nationals on Friday. The heat, humidity and potential storm chances won’t stop tens of thousands from gathering on Friday.

At Busch Stadium, while the Redbirds are playing, you can bring cold, non-alcoholic drinks into the game, including water and soda. The drinks must be factory-sealed, in clear plastic container and no larger than two liters.

Fans can also bring those drinks in soft-sided coolers, and effort the Cardinals say is important amid high temperatures.

“We keep an eye on themselves, our guests and co-workers, to stay hydrated. That’s our biggest push for all employees and guests,” said Ashleigh Middlebrook, director of event operations with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Middlebrook says there are seven water monster tanks scattered around Busch Stadium that will provide cold water to fans. The team will also set up some large swap fans outside each gate into the stadium.

If you’re paying a visit to the Saint Louis Zoo, you can enjoy the cool inside certain parts, like the penguin and puffin venue.

“It’s one of my favorite places to go hot day, not just as an employee, but with my kids,” said Regina Mossotti with the Saint Louis Zoo. “You have so many places to cool off whether it’s going to see our awesome penguins or going into our bird house, sitting at one of our amazing restaurants.”

Summer in St. Louis means the Muny stage comes to life. Opening on Saturday night is the iconic show “West Side Story.” It will be at the Muny through next Friday.

As temperatures climb, Forest Park is doing several things to jeep fans and performers safe.

“We are fortunate here to have fans that cool it off [around the venue],” saud Eric Pugh with The Muny. “Show time is at 8:50, so by that time it cools off anyways. With fans and blowers, it just adds to a nice evening no matter how hot it is at 3 p.m.”

Muny guests are also encouraged to bring cooling towels and water bottles.