ST. LOUIS — Tonight, and new for the 2023 Cardinals fans, a belt bag is the first give-away. Thanks to mercy, the first 25,000 fans age 16 and older will win a Busch Stadium Cardinals’ belt bag. The bag meets the stadium’s bag size requirements, so you can bring it back all season long. The game starts at 7:15 p.m.

On Saturday, a Ryan Helsley bobblehead will be given out to the first 25,000 fans, ages 16 and older. Purina presents its 18th annual Purina Pooches in the Ballpark event as well. The game starts at 1:15 p.m. The pasta house company will give long-sleeve hooded pullovers to the first 10,000 kids who are 15 years of age and under on Saturday. The game starts at 1:15 p.m.

