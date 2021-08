ST. LOUIS – Busch Stadium is hosting a hiring event Tuesday, August 10.

Delaware North Sportservice has been the Cardinals’ concessionaire for more than 50 years. It is looking to fill open positions. Tuesday’s event runs from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the stadium.

Applicants should enter through Gate 3 and park for free in Lot C off of 8th Street.

There is a $250 sign-on bonus for those hired Tuesday who then work through the end of the month.