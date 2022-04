ST. LOUIS – Delaware North Sportservice has provided food for Cardinals fans for more than 50 years.

It is hosting a hiring event Thursday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Busch Stadium. Those seeking employment need to enter through the Delaware North Sportservice entrance to the left of Gate 6. The cardinals are also accepting applications for Busch Stadium ushers, event staff, and various game day positions.

