ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals’ opening day may seem a ways away on March 30, but Busch Stadium is already preparing for the new season.

On Thursday, Delaware North Sportservice, which oversees stadium workers, held its second job fair of the year.

“We typically have job fairs throughout the season,” said Mackenzie Rosener, the food and beverage director at Busch Stadium.

Rosener said they usually hire about 100 people at every event. Four more hiring events will be held on February 11, 15, 21, and 25.

“Somebody said today that opening day is next month, and that kind of seems like it’s really close,” Rosener said. “It’s really exciting for us to get the season going and get one step closer to opening.”

Ballpark Village is also getting ready for the new season with a new 60-foot LED screen replacing the old 40-foot screen.

A new viewing area will undoubtedly be used throughout the next few months as the Battlehawks, Blues, City SC, and Cardinals will all be in season at the same time at the end of March and beginning of April.

The new 60-foot screen will also host a Super Bowl viewing party with a $10 entry fee.

You can also catch the Super Bowl on FOX 2 on Feb. 12 at 5:30 p.m.