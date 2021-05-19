Busch Stadium to welcome Cardinals fans back at full capacity in June

ST. LOUIS – Busch Stadium will open at full capacity starting June 14. But there are more announcements just in time for summer fun.

You’ll notice changes at a popular theme park too. Six Flags released a statement Wednesday saying, in part, “Effective Saturday, May 22, fully vaccinated guests and team members will no longer be required to wear face masks in our park.”

At Busch Stadium, fans who are fully vaccinated will not have to wear a mask. They’re trusting people will be honest.

Meanwhile, the City Museum will still require staff to wear masks along with those nine years old and up.

The St. Louis Zoo web page says they’ll require guests ages 9 and older to wear a mask, even if they’ve been vaccinated.

Whether it’s baseball, the zoo, or Six Flags, we’re slowly starting to return to normal.