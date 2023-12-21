ST. LOUIS – The holiday bustle has made it to St. Louis Lambert International Airport, with Thursday and Friday being the busiest travel days this week.

A line can already be seen at the Delta ticket counter. Over on the big board, good news as of now: no delays for departures and arrivals so far Thursday.

Here is the travel projection number from TSA for Lambert during this holiday season:

TSA has released numbers for the two-week span that started back on December 13 and continues through the day after Christmas. Thursday and Friday are in the top five days in terms of travel numbers.

TSA expects more than 17,500 passengers to pass through security Thursday at Lambert. On Friday, that number is expected to jump to nearly 17,800 passengers. For the entire two-week holiday period, TSA expects more than 228,000 travelers to pass through Lambert.