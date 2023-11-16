WENTZVILLE, Mo. – It is back to business for General Motors workers in Wentzville.

Despite the United Auto Workers union voting down a contract locally, it was approved nationally, superseding the Wentzville vote.

The return isn’t just affecting factory workers. Some businesses close to the plant say it’s already helping their bottom line.

The West Allen Grill, located at the corner of West Allen Street and North Linn Avenue, has lived through a strike in Wentzville before.

“We’ve been through it before, and we survived it,” said Tonya Cross, manager at West Allen Grill. “No one wears the name tag, so I don’t know exactly who works for GM.”

Wentzville was among multiple big assembly plants that rejected the new UAW contract offer with General Motors. By the end of the day on Thursday, voting nationwide and in Texas will ensure that the new contract is ratified.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The new contract offered a 25 percent pay increase over the course of 4.5 years, cost of living adjustments, richer contributions to a pension plan, and 401Ks. It also kept their healthcare plans intact.

And at the West Allen Grill, the phone orders could concur.

“I can tell, just in the number of to-go orders,” said Cross. “People getting off work makes the difference.”

General Motors is the first automaker giant to get a ratified deal that could end a contentious and lengthy labor dispute, also involving Ford and Stellantis.