Business owners brace for possible return of more restrictions

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The co-owner of Strands Hair Salon in Clayton is worried about what the near future will bring.

Kevin Govero is bracing for the possibility of more restrictions due to rising COVID cases and hospitalizations in the St. Louis area.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page have indicated restrictions will soon be added if current trends continue.

Both leaders are encouraging everyone to take proper precautions to minimize the spread of COVID-19, including mask-wearing, social distancing, and hand washing. Page wants everyone to identify a group of no more than 10 individuals and limit contact to them. He is also asking anyone who can work from home to do so and to stay home when possible.

“The impact of a second shutdown would be nearly catastrophic,” Govero said.

He supports Page’s efforts to curb the virus but hopes Page’s administration will consider a variety of factors when making any decisions.

“We have provided 600 services from May 18 to present time with not a single positive case,” said Govero.

He believes precautions such as his air purification system, partitions and allowing only a couple of stylists to work at one time have created a safe environment for customers. Those measures have also kept him from using all his space to style hair and that’s led to a loss of about 50 percent of his revenue.

A De Mun clothing boutique is also bracing for the possibility of more restrictions. Dot Dot Dash manager Heidi Seigel said some customers are shopping now for their holiday gifts in anticipation of a possible stay at home order soon.

“It would be tough,” said Seigel. “I mean, we bought all this merchandise for the holiday shopping time.”

She said the store would likely be forced to invite customers to shop by appointment if more restrictions are put in place.

St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force Incident Commander Dr. Alex Garza said the public needs to do what they can to interrupt the spread of COVID-19.

“This is really the time for people in this region and of the state to control the virus,” said Garza “Otherwise, it will keep controlling us.”