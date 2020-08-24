Business survey gave reopening advice to Missouri governor

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson received advice from business leaders as he was considering reopening plans following a coronavirus shutdown. Email records provided to The Associated Press under the state Sunshine Law show the Associated Industries of Missouri provided the results of a business survey to Parson’s top staff on April 21. It showed about two-thirds of respondents reported a significant decline in business. Though some urged a gradual approach, more pleaded with Parson to reopen the economy as soon as possible. The governor announced on April 27 that all businesses could reopen May 4, as long as they followed social distancing guidelines. Confirmed COVID-19 cases have surged this summer.