Businesses craft new delivery methods to combat COVID’s impact on bottom line

ST. LOUIS, Mo- Mike Evans is the cookie man with a cookie plan, warm delicious cookies from a vending machine.

He calls his company Alibi Cookies, and he swears by this creation, filled with pumpkin spice, chocolate chunk, oatmeal raisin and more.

“I was scrolling Facebook at 3 o’clock in the morning and they had a post from Japan, and they had this building filled with vending machines and you can get absolutely anything out of these vending machines,” says Mike Evans, Owner of Alibi Cookies. “I was thinking that’s a decent idea put some cookies in a vending machine and keep them warm.”

“Yes, it’s neat,” says Matt Sitton, General Manager Tamm Avenue Bar. “We’ve been working on this patio for a bit and we’ve had it for a little over a week now. It’s been fun. I’ve had my fair share of cookies. it’s been very nice.”

Coin operated vending machines have been around since the late 19th century.

These days coins, cash or a credit card can get you anything from lottery tickets to a pack of gum.

St. Louis Lambert International Airport got creative with a St. Louis sweet treat, installing Ted Drewes frozen custard in vending machines along the concourse.

But this businessman and baker with experience in the restaurant industry, has mixed all the ingredients that he claims is the first of its kind in the United States.

And he says it is safe in this COVID era.

“When I developed the idea and then COVID happened and I pumped the breaks on it a little bit,” says Evans. “But the whole individually wrapped love is what I call it. It works out in the climate we’re in now.”

“It’s dinnertime for desert and then the late-night crowd gets hungry and it works well for them,” says Sitton.

Evans says his homemade Alibi Cookies, each individually wrapped, have landed at Tamm Avenue Bar in Dogtown.

Wednesday afternoon, as work is being done to expand their outdoor patio, the cookiebot was the next logical addition.

“I’m a small business and a black-owned business,” says Evans. “I just want everyone’s support and I just want everybody to have a cookie. Who doesn’t like a cookie? who doesn’t like a warm cookie?”