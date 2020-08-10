Businesses face costly clean-up following flash flooding

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Many in Rock Hill and Brentwood are still cleaning up after flash flooding this weekend and trying to get back to business while they’re at it.

The owner of Froesel Tire says he says the water damaged a $200,000 tire-changing machine, took out a box truck as well as a few U-Haul vehicles. And that’s just this past storm; it happens at least once a year to some degree.

His neighbors at Forest Products Supply Company say they took a double whammy at their Rock Hill and Brentwood locations. They lost a couple of forklifts but the worst of the damage was to some of their wood products that have now been warped by the water so they’re still trying to determine what they can save.

Despite a new sewer pipe being laid in the area and an $80 million investment to create a 14 acres water-absorbing green space in Brentwood that lie next to Deer Creek, both owners say they’re not so sure it will have an impact.

It’s not just the businesses; cars, homes, the Brentwood ballfields, roads, and even the train tracks have felt the wrath of Mother Nature.

Now there’s just one thing left – the cleanup.