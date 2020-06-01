Breaking News
Businesses owners suffer losses after protester clash with police in Ferguson

FERGUSON, MO – Six days after George Floyd’s death, protests continue in the St. Louis region. So far, they’ve happened in downtown St. Louis, Clayton, Ferguson, and on Sunday more people gathered in solidarity seeking justice for Floyd.

Bommarito Automotive SKYFOX was over Edwardsville earlier this evening a rally held on the grounds of the Madison County Courthouse. Several dozen demonstrators holding signs gathered for a couple of hours. There were no reports of any troubles associated with the protest. Protesters back in Ferguson say they are disappointed with the negative turn after a peaceful protest during the day. One of the buildings vandalized Saturday night in Ferguson was a black-owned restaurant, a staple in the community.

