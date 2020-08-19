Businessman involved in St. Louis County pay-to-play scandal contracts COVID-19 in prison

ST. LOUIS (AP) — An imprisoned businessman involved in a pay-to-play scandal that brought down a top St. Louis County elected official says he has the coronavirus.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports John Rallo is asking to serve some of his 17-month prison sentence at home with family in Salt Lake City because of health concerns.

Rallo pleaded guilty last summer to three bribery counts as part of a scheme involving former Democratic St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger.

Rallo says his prison cellmate died after contracting COVID-19. His lawyer says Rallo also has thyroid cancer and a blood disorder.