Businessman involved in St. Louis County pay-to-play scandal contracts COVID-19 in prison

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

John Rallo

ST. LOUIS (AP) — An imprisoned businessman involved in a pay-to-play scandal that brought down a top St. Louis County elected official says he has the coronavirus.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports John Rallo is asking to serve some of his 17-month prison sentence at home with family in Salt Lake City because of health concerns.

Rallo pleaded guilty last summer to three bribery counts as part of a scheme involving former Democratic St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger.

Rallo says his prison cellmate died after contracting COVID-19. His lawyer says Rallo also has thyroid cancer and a blood disorder.

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News