CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – St. Louis businessman and philanthropist Roger Dierberg is being laid to rest Monday, January 23.

The former executive for Dierbergs Markets died at 88 years old on Wednesday, January 18.

The company released a statement on his passing.

It says,”Dierberg was a third-generation grocer who joined the company in 1969.

During his time with the business, Dierbergs Markets grew from two stores to 20 stores.”

The service is Monday at King of Kings Lutheran Church in Chesterfield.