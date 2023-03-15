ST. LOUIS – The husband and wife illustrator/author/business team duo Matthew Swanson and Robbi Behr, are currently on their yearlong Busload of Books tours, visiting Title 1 schools in all 50 states giving away 25,000 books.

They will also be visiting a Native American reservation along the way. They’re halfway through their exciting 50+ date tour, which will end in Alaska this summer. The stories they have of meeting children and teachers will truly tug at your heartstrings.

They came to a Ferguson Central Primary School on March 14 and 15, and they’ve partnered with First Book and Build-A-Bear to give away an additional 125,000 books by more authors to Title 1 educators.

In order to do this, they raised an enormously successful GoFundMe campaign last year, which is helping to fund this tour.

The couple is traveling with their four kids and pets in their colorful book bus. The family heads to the Tulsa, Oklahoma area next. You can find out more information on Busload of Books tours here.