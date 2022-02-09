Busy car washes, empty golf courses as the big snow melt-off continues

ST. LOUIS – The melt-off continued Wednesday thanks to well above normal temperatures. Soggy lawns, streets, and parking lots make for sloppy conditions. Business is steady at area car washes, like BriteWorX Carwashery in Rock Hill, as folks look to remove salt and other chemicals used by road crews during last week’s big snow.

“Started on Friday and continued all the way through the weekend. So we always look forward to this. It’s kind of like our Super Bowl,” said Allen Steger, BriteWorx.



These washes are more than cosmetic. AAA warns that all that de-ice material can lead to rust damage over time. Giving the entire vehicle and undercarriage a thorough cleaning can prevent corrosion.



“We have our undercarriage rinse which will take care of that undercarriage problem you are talking about with the salt. And then, on the top package, we have what we call hot wax, which is a nice clear coat protectant that helps repel the other chemicals,” Stegar said.

So, a drive to the car wash is a go, but it’s a drive of a different kind they’d like to see at Tamarack Golf Course in Shiloh. They started the week with six to seven inches of snow on the ground.

“Looking at the weather reports, it looked like we were going to get some warm days to get some good snowmelt and sunshine. And we’ve had a lot of snowmelt, but not as much as we were hoping for,” said Stephen Douty, Tamarack Country Club.

When temps take a winter jump, the course is usually full of golfers itching to get in a few holes. They had hoped to be ready to go by Friday when temps are again expected to reach the 50s. They just need the sun to work a bit harder for them.



“We need it to…the greens to be cleared off of snow and not have any standing water that might freeze up overnight,” Douty said.