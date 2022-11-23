ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis Lambert International Airport is a busy place Wednesday morning as thousands of people take off for their Thanksgiving destinations.

All the southwest flights depart and arrive inside Terminal 2 Wednesday morning. Some people are already at the airport in the early morning hours.

Lambert officials said they expect passenger levels there during this holiday weekend to basically be what they were before the pandemic. That’s consistent with what AAA is expecting across the country.

A little before 4:00 a.m., passengers moved out for the initial morning push. So far, things are looking good weatherwise for arrivals and departures.