ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The Butterfly House in Chesterfield is celebrating its 25th anniversary with three events this month.

Friday night, they’ll be playing Pixar’s ‘A Bug’s Life,’ which is also turning 25 years old. It’ll be at the Faust Park Amphitheater at 7:30 p.m. It’s $6 for non-members, $4 for members, and free for infants 2 years old or younger.

There will also be live music, food trucks, and fun crafts and games starting at 5:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, September 19, the Butterfly House will give out free admission, and they’ll have their Silver Anniversary Party on Friday, September 29. That’ll cost $125 for members and $150 for non-members.