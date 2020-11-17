Butterfly House closes again; waiting for St. Louis County to approve reopening plans

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – With new rounds of restrictions going into the place at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday in St. Louis County, all museums are impacted. Museums that reopened earlier this year must close again and resubmit their plan to county health officials.

The Butterfly House in Chesterfield is among the many museums required to close. With the new restrictions outlined by the county, the approved plan submitted by the Butterfly House in June is now null and void.

If you remember, the Butterfly House was closed from about mid-March to mid-June.

At the time of reopening in June, museums were required to submit a plan to county officials outlining how they would keep visitors safe amid COVID-19.

Now, all museums must resubmit their plans, which will continue to outline their safety protocols concerning the coronavirus. The Butterfly House resubmitted its plan Monday with edits, saying they are continuing to implement extra sanitization, mask requirements, social distancing, and maintain low visitor capacities.

The Butterfly House must remain closed until this new plan is approved by the county.

Jennifer Mullix, director of the Butterfly House, said county officials have been very responsive. Officials said it should only take up to a few days to approve this resubmitted plan.

“You can imagine museums and botanical gardens that are inside or zoos have a lot of touchable elements, or it’s bringing people inside for a longer period of time, so we have some different rules and regulations that we need to make sure we are upholding,” Mullix said.

“With this time around, all we are doing is making some tweaks and edits to what has already been approved. So, we are really excited about how welcoming our policies and procedures were that allowed guests to come … and have a great time and feel safe. We have no reason to be concerned that this isn’t going to be as smooth as it was back in June.”

The Butterfly House is planning to reopen next week, pending approval.