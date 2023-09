ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The Sophia M. Sachs Butterfly House in Chesterfield is celebrating its 25th anniversary Tuesday and that means you can get in for free.

You can learn about the legacy of the house’s founder, Evelyn Newman, and see thousands of tropical butterflies. You can order tickets in person or online at ButterflyHouse.org.

They’ll also hold their Silver Anniversary Party next Friday, September 29. It’s $125 for members and $150 for non-members.