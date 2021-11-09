Buzz of excitement over The Rep’s new artistic director, new season

ST. LOUIS – Although Hana S. Sharif started working for The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis (The Rep) in June 2019, she makes her debut this season as the Augustin Family artistic director. She is the first black person to hold the distinguished position in The Rep’s 55-year history.

Sharif moved to the Gateway City from Baltimore where she was associate artistic director at the Baltimore Center Stage. She gained a stellar reputation for directing critically acclaimed plays while there.

Sharif was scheduled to make her grand debut at the Rep during the 2019-2020 season, but COVID-19 closed the curtain. She didn’t hesitate to work with local organizations and cultural institutions to figure out how to continue to serve the community.

“I think that there’s this indomitable spirit of St. Louis that has proven itself to be true, vibrant, and powerful,” Sharif said.

COVID-19 restrictions lifted the curtain on The Rep’s new season and opened again with safety protocols in place. There is a buzz of excitement around The Rep’s 2021-2022 season, which is contagious.

“A Christmas Carol,” a family classic opens Dec. 4, 2021. For a list of upcoming events and plays at one of the state’s largest theatres, visit The Rep’s website.