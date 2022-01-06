Bystander gets person out of rolled over SUV on Poplar Street Bridge

ST. LOUIS – One person was injured in a crash early Thursday night on the Poplar Street Bridge.

It happened just after 1 a.m. in the eastbound lanes. Illinois State Police said the SUV driver was distracted, lost control, and rolled over. Some passing motorists stopped to help the person out of his SUV. That person is in the hospital with serious injuries.

EXCLUSIVE

Motorist Rescued man from vehicle..

64 east on the Poplar Street Bridge vehicle overturned citizens help the man get out of the vehicle pic.twitter.com/tWtmPy50sG — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) January 6, 2022

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.