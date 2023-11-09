ST. JOHN, Mo. – Eduardo Guzman Salazar, a 22-year-old man from St. Louis County, faces charges of burglary and robbery in connection with an incident on Page Avenue. Salazar is charged with second-degree burglary and stealing, accused of breaking into an apartment window and stealing over $2,800 in cash. He is held on a $50,000 cash bond.

On November 5, 2023, the Overland Police Department investigated a reported burglary on the 9700 block of Page Avenue. The victim reported that someone entered his apartment by breaking a window, stealing approximately $2,800 in cash from his bedroom nightstand.

Witnesses in the apartment complex informed the police that they saw a man breaking into the victim’s apartment, entering through the broken window, and leaving shortly afterward.

One witness noticed Salazar arriving on a bicycle, which they took and threw into a dumpster. The witness then confronted Salazar about the burglary, refusing to return the bicycle. Although the witness recognized Salazar from previous encounters, they did not know his name.

Overland police arrested Salazar at the scene when responding to an attempted break-in at a nearby apartment. Additionally, two witnesses from the victim’s apartment complex identified Salazar.

Suspecting Salazar’s involvement in the theft, the victim and his employer provided the police with Salazar’s name and phone number. This phone number matched the one Salazar had in his possession during the arrest. Despite Salazar denying any connection to the burglary, he reported that his bicycle had been stolen that evening.