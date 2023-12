ST. LOUIS – A progress report is coming out this Tuesday on how things have been going in the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore took office a little more than six months ago. Governor Mike Parson appointed him to replace Kim Gardner, who resigned in May.

The governor said Gore would be able to turn around the “mismanagement and turmoil” left behind. Gore has not yet said if he will run for the job full-time next year.