Cafeteria disturbance sends Ritenour High School students home early

BRECKENRIDGE HILLS, Mo. – Students are being released at noon today from Ritenour High School. Some parents have already picked up their kids.

Parents, students, and teachers were on edge after a letter was sent home about a threat posted to social media. A disturbance in the school’s cafeteria ended up being the last straw. Administrators then called off classes for the rest of the day.

Ritenour High School is located on St. Charles Rock Road in St. Louis County and has over 1,800 students.