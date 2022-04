TANEY COUNTY, Mo. – A 49-year-old man from California drowned at Table Rock Lake Monday afternoon.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Corey Ross “jumped off of the MO 165 Table Rock dam spillway into Table Rock Lake and drowned.”

Ross was pronounced dead by the Taney County Deputy Coroner at 4:30 p.m. Monday. Ross is from Carlsbad, California which is just north of San Diego.

This was MSHP Troop D’s third drowning of the year.