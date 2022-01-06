California man gets 10 years in prison after mailing meth to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A California man was sentenced to prison for mailing meth to a residence in St. Louis.

On Thursday, Hector Soto pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess, with the intent to distribute, actual methamphetamine. U.S. District Court Judge Henry Autrey sentenced Soto to 10 years in prison, according to a press release.

In November 2018, an investigation was conducted by the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) on a suspicious package that was being shipped from California. The package contained six kilograms of methamphetamine.

USPIS arranged for a controlled delivery of the package and where a co-defendant of Soto accepted. A search of the residence was conducted, but nothing else was found, according to the press release.

Soto’s fingerprints were found on the outside of the package, as well as the co-defendant’s palm print.