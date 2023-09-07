ST. LOUIS – A new disability organization plans a rally Thursday about Metro’s Call-A-Ride driver shortage.

A 22-year-old woman with a disability leads the group ‘Transportation Matters.’ She’s leading a rally outside Metro’s bus facility on South Brentwood Boulevard at 5:30 p.m.

Metro decreased the Call-A-Ride service area in April because there were about 80 fewer drivers. They had to turn down 16,000 Call-A-Ride requests a month.

Metro Transit says they’ve tried everything to recruit new drivers, including job fairs and $2,000 signing bonuses.