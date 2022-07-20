KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new investigation may soon focus on former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens and his controversial “RINO hunting” video.

Two members of Congress asked the Department of Defense to investigate Greitens’ U.S. Senate ad released last month.

Rep. Ted Lieu (D) of California and Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R) of Illinois sent a letter to the department accusing Greitens of violating one of the department’s directives. They also accused Greitens of violating the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

Greitens’ campaign said it’s not surprised over the allegations.

“It is no surprise that establishment RINO’s like Eric Schmitt, Mitch McConnell, and Adam Kinzinger have teamed up with a California liberal like Ted Lieu,” Dylan Johnson, Campaign Manager, said.

The campaign did not address the codes the lawmakers accuse Greitens of violating.

According to the letter, the RINO hunting video shows members of a tactical unit wearing helmets with the insignia of the 25th Infantry Division. Lieu and Kinzinger asked the department to investigate if the Greitens campaign had approval to use the helmets.

Candidates who wish to include their military status in campaign material are required to also include a disclaimer that the candidate is not endorsed by the Department of Defense. The two lawmakers claim that did not happen in the video.

Greitens also identified himself as a member of the United Armed Forces, but the two lawmakers question if that is accurate.

The representatives claim Greitens has not been reinstated as a U.S. Navy Seal. The letter asks for the Department of Defense to validate Greitens military status.

Facebook removed the controversial RINO ad last month, and an attorney for Greitens ex-wife said his family has been threatened since he released the video.

An exclusive FOX4 poll done in conjunction with Emerson College and “The Hill” showed Greitens leading other Republicans in the race for U.S. Senate in Missouri.

The Republican who wins the August 2 primary in that race will face a Democrat nominee and John Wood, who is running as an Independent for Missouri’s open U.S. Senate seat.