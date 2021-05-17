Calls for action to reduce highway gun violence after 70-year-old woman fatally wounded driving on Delmar

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – University City Police have identified the victim of a weekend shooting.

Barbara Goodkin and her husband were traveling east on Delmar last Saturday evening when shots were fired in the 8200 block.

Police said Goodkin was shot in the head and her husband was shot in the leg and torso. Goodkin died Sunday at a local hospital. She was 70.

Late Monday evening, the Major Case Squad announced there was forensic evidence that indicates a connection between Goodkin’s death and the killing of Dr. Sergie Zacharev.

Investigators also released only a vague description of a vehicle possibly involved. It’s described as a silver or metallic colored SUV or passenger vehicle.

Anyone with information in the case should contact the University City Police Department at 314-725-2211 (ext. 8010) or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

“Death is not a video game,” said Fred Whitted. His sister, Kristen Whitted, was shot and killed while driving on I-170 in December 2020. “You can’t hit the reset button on life.”

Kristen was a cherished grandmother and IT worker who was traveling to a park to go for a walk. Fred Whitted is offering support to the Goodkin family and hopes St. Louis will do more to stop senseless violence involving guns. He said losing a loved one to violence can result in double heartache.

“I’ve had to go see two separate counsellors,” said Whitted.

He believes the St. Louis community needs to do more to address the type of violence that took the life of his sister and now Goodkin.

“This is just another senseless act of violence that at some point and time we have to say as a community, as a society, enough is enough,” he said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News