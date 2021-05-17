Calls for action to reduce highway gun violence after 70-year-old woman fatally wounded driving on Delmar

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – University City Police have identified the victim of a weekend shooting.

Barbara Goodkin and her husband were traveling east on Delmar last Saturday evening when shots were fired in the 8200 block.

Police said Goodkin was shot in the head and her husband was shot in the leg and torso. Goodkin died Sunday at a local hospital. She was 70.

Late Monday evening, the Major Case Squad announced there was forensic evidence that indicates a connection between Goodkin’s death and the killing of Dr. Sergie Zacharev.

Investigators also released only a vague description of a vehicle possibly involved. It’s described as a silver or metallic colored SUV or passenger vehicle.

Anyone with information in the case should contact the University City Police Department at 314-725-2211 (ext. 8010) or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

“Death is not a video game,” said Fred Whitted. His sister, Kristen Whitted, was shot and killed while driving on I-170 in December 2020. “You can’t hit the reset button on life.”

Kristen was a cherished grandmother and IT worker who was traveling to a park to go for a walk. Fred Whitted is offering support to the Goodkin family and hopes St. Louis will do more to stop senseless violence involving guns. He said losing a loved one to violence can result in double heartache.

“I’ve had to go see two separate counsellors,” said Whitted.

He believes the St. Louis community needs to do more to address the type of violence that took the life of his sister and now Goodkin.

“This is just another senseless act of violence that at some point and time we have to say as a community, as a society, enough is enough,” he said.