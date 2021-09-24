Calls for firing of Woodson Terrace officers after use of K-9 on suspect

ST. LOUIS – Earlier this week, Fox 2 obtained cellphone video of Woodson Terrace Police officers using a K-9 on a suspect. The incident happened near St. Louis-Lambert International Airport Monday morning.

Friday, the Universal African People’s Organization (UAPO) and other community leaders called for the officers to be fired.

“We are outraged by the vile and despicable behavior by the Woodson Terrace Police Department officers who were on hand. Three were white. The victim was black,” President of UAPO Zaki Baruti said.

“To be short, these officers need to be terminated immediately.”

Community leaders say the video shows the suspect was subdued and in custody.

No need to unleash the dog. But Woodson Terrace Police say the suspect refused to comply with police, even after being told the dog would be used if needed.

“The subject continued to resist, causing minor injuries to one of the officers so the K-9 was released and gained control of the suspect’s foot. The suspect went to the ground and the K-9 was pulled off,” according to a statement from the Woodson Terrace Police Department.

“Then officers attempted to place the subject into handcuffs but due to the subject being under the influence of drugs, he continued to resist. The subject got up and attempted to flee from the officers and the K-9 was released again, biting the suspect on his leg. The officers were able to handcuff the subject and the K-9 was pulled off.”

However, Baruti with the UAPO doesn’t see it that way.

“It was reminiscent of the days where these canine dogs were released on our people during the civil rights era when we sought justice in America.”

The community leaders also say they will be at the next city council meeting demanding justice.

Fox 2’s Vic Faust reached out to St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell for comment.

“As previously stated, the st. Louis county prosecutor’s office continues to investigate this incident for possible charges,” a statement from the St. Louis County Prosecutor’s office says.

In the meantime, community leaders say they won’t stay quiet until something is done to correct what they see as a problem in this video.

The community leaders say the suspect has been released from the hospital and that no charges have been filed against him.