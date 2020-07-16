Calls for investigation into St. Louis County Justice Center intensify after allegations of assault by a guard

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – There’s a call for action after two alleged incidents involving the same guard at the St. Louis County Justice Center.

John Bowman, president of the NAACP of St. Louis County, says on two separate occasions, a male and female inmate, both with a history of mental illness, were restrained while being assaulted by a particular guard.

Bowman says the violence and deaths inside the St. Louis County Justice Center need to be addressed.

Fox 2 reached out to the St. Louis County Justice Services about the guard in question and has not heard back.

About a year ago, St. Louis County launched a Justice Services Advisory Board but even the chairman, Reverend Phillip Duvall, admits he feels hamstrung.

Now, other advisory members and the NAACP are calling for the access and transparency to let them do their jobs.

The next St. Louis County Justice Services Advisory Board meeting will be open to the public virtually. It starts at 9 a.m. Friday and the link will be posted on the St. Louis County website.