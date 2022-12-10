ST. LOUIS – We will continue to see these calm days with average temperatures through the end of the weekend and into the new workweek, but some rain is expected soon.

Monday will be mostly sunny. By Tuesday afternoon, temperatures could reach the 50s, and rain is likely in the afternoon throughout the evening.

As for the rest of the weekend, we’ll wake up to temperatures Sunday right around freezing with some fog.

That fog will clear early in the morning. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies as we hit a high of 46 degrees.

Winds not playing much of a factor in the next few days. A light east wind is expected throughout Sunday.