ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Weeks after a 2-year-old boy died, the child’s parents have been charged in connection with his death.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged both 36-year-old Angela Dozier and 68-year-old Clarence Perry with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child – resulting in death.

Angela Dozier and Clarence Perry

According to a prosecutors, the child ingested cocaine and methadone while at the couple’s Calverton Park home at around noon on Saturday, April 2. Dozier and Perry allegedly did not call 911 or seek medical help for the child until after 8 p.m.

The child was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Prosecutors said a toxicology report shows the boy had enough cocaine and methadone in his system to kill an adult.

Both Dozier and Perry are being held without bond.