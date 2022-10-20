FLORISSANT, Mo. – Car thefts are increasing in St. Louis County, but Hyundai and Kia vehicles are targeted more than others.

The Calverton Park Police Department is partnering with Hyundai USA to give away free wheel locks to Calverton Park residents.

According to the St. Louis County Police Department, 142 Hyundai and 145 Kia vehicles were stolen last month. In comparison, only two Hyundai and seven Kia cars were pinched in September 2021.

“Well, unfortunately, it has become quite easy to steal a Kia or Hyundai,” said Lt. Sean Gibbons. “We have to combat that any way we can.”

Hyundai and Kia vehicles do not have smart key technology, which makes them easy targets for thieves.

Gibbons said the police department will give out as many wheel locks as it can.

“We’ve actually had one vehicle that may have been stolen if not for a club on the vehicle at the time,” he said.

To obtain a wheel lock from the Calverton Park Police Department, you must be a Calverton Park resident and prove you own a Hyundai or Kia.