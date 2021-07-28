Camden County prosecutor to announce charges in Lazy Gator shooting

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo.- The Camden County prosecutor will hold a press briefing at 4 p.m. Wednesday to announce possible charges connected to a fatal shooting on Memorial Day weekend.

The victim, 27-year-old Vonza Watson, was taken to Lake Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office has three people in custody. The shooting happened at Lazy Gators Event Venue at Lake of the Ozarks.

This story will be updated with information from the press conference.