Campaigning during COVID – Politicos adjust strategies to push local candidates

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – It’s an unusual year in so many ways. How does anyone push issues and candidates in this year’s election campaign effectively? One group is using a creative way to do so.

Gone are the days of shaking hands and kissing babies on the campaign trail. We are in a pandemic and people need to find creative ways to campaign.

Steve Gallant, who runs the political action committee Accountability Matters, is the man behind a mobile billboard seen on the streets all over St. Louis County.

“One day, part of my committee came up with an idea to use a mobile billboard,” he said. “I did some digging and found a place to get it printed, then called Cliff.”

This past Saturday, Cliff Cooke of KW Advertising drove the billboard all around District 2 in St. Louis County to promote a candidate.

Cooke said the 8’ by 20’ mobile billboard did its job last weekend.

“…People honked and waved and as soon as we get in there and start driving the billboard, we’re in parade mode – honking and waving. Got a huge response,” he said.

The mobile billboard will be out for the next several weekends as well.

KW Advertising claims to be 79-1 in elections where organizations used their patented billboard strategy.

“Hopefully by the end of this exercise, he’ll be known in all parts of the district,” Gallant said.