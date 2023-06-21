EUREKA, Mo. – There was panic at a camp in Eureka Tuesday night. Parents rushed to pick up their kids after finding out several children needed medical care.

Several hours ago, there was a lot of commotion at Camp Wyman in Wildwood. Two teens were taken to the hospital in need of medical care. The CEO of the camp told FOX 2 a teenage girl had a pre-existing medical condition. She had a medical emergency during dinner Tuesday. A nurse they have on staff came to help her.

A teenage boy tripped and fell during the emergency, and both teens were taken to a nearby hospital. Others started hyperventilating and panicking, leading to camp staff calling in extra help. Several ambulances, fire trucks, and police cars were at the scene.

We’re told this is a camp for kids ages four to 15. The kids were about two and a half weeks into their stay.

A group of concerned parents came to reunite with their kids Tuesday night.

“We know that sometimes when there’s an exciting event, it’s easy for that to sort of get escalated with a, with a group of teens – and they were able to get them calmed down and get them back, you know, with their groups, and they’re all in the dining hall being taken care of, intended to by the staff,” Wyman CEO Claire Wyneken said. “And then the young people who needed treatment were able to be separated and attended to by the paramedics and our nurse.”

She shared with FOX 2 that the two teens who went to the hospital are going to be okay. They’re currently being treated for their injuries.

Wednesday, staff will talk to kids about the situation that took place. Some parents will let their kids stay at the camp after the incident. The ones who left are welcome to come back. The camp goes until Sunday.