ST. LOUIS – According to Missouri statutes, “Headlamps, when lighted, shall exhibit lights substantially white in color.” This is a verbatim excerpt from Missouri law concerning motor vehicles. Those UV blue headlights that emit a blue light when turned on are, in fact, illegal.

Driving with colored headlights is a violation of traffic laws. Headlights are typically mandated during periods of reduced visibility to encourage safe driving practices. However, they must be exclusively white. While cars are originally equipped with white headlights, custom UV headlights represent aftermarket modifications.

The only exception to the rule pertains to school buses, which are allowed to have headlights of any color when used for school purposes, and emergency vehicles on any street or public highway.

The primary function of headlights on a vehicle is to provide light for the driver during low-light conditions, such as nighttime or inclement weather (e.g., fog, rain, or snow). They significantly contribute to overall driving safety by ensuring other drivers can see your vehicle.

If you choose to drive with colored headlights in the dark, you not only risk being pulled over but also risk the safety of other drivers. The contrast between black and white makes white headlights more visible in the dark compared to blue, red, or any other color combination.