ST. LOUIS — Monday is dry and warm, but the haze in the sky may have triggered an alert on your phone or computer. Wildfire smoke from eastern Canada is being drawn southwest into our region. However, surface air quality has actually improved, and the air quality alert has been dropped in the St. Louis area for now.

The air quality forecast east of St. Louis may be unhealthy for sensitive groups. This will persist into Tuesday morning, before conditions finally improve.

Another front will cross the region Wednesday, with a chance for some pop-up storms. But most of the week again looks dry. The spotty downpours over the past five days have been nowhere near enough to help with the drought.

The drought conditions have been getting worse across central Missouri over the past week. Most locations across the area saw only 25-50% of their normal precipitation in the month of May.