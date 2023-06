ST. LOUIS – Citizens for Modern Transit is hosting a “candid online conversation” with Metro Transit over the multiple route adjustments this year.

They say it’s an opportunity for riders and community members to ask questions about the new changes. The virtual event is free.

You’ll need to register at CMT-STL.org. You can also find out more about the 41 metro bus route changes going into effect Monday at MetroSt.Louis.org.