ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The number of finalists for the position of St. Louis Police Chief is down to three. According to WIS-TV in Columbia South Carolina, Police Deputy Chief Melron Kelly has withdrawn from the vetting process.

After consultation with his family and advisors, kelly says there work still to be done in Columbia. Kelly says, “It was a privilege and excellent learning experience but the time is not right.”

Police Chief John Hayden announced his retirement in September 2021. He had planned to step down in February, but because of delays in the search, Hayden had to put off leaving.

The finalists are:

Interim St. Louis Police Chief Michael Sack

Larry Boone, former chief of the Norfolk, Virginia Police Department

Robert Tracy, chief of the Wilmington, Delaware Police Department