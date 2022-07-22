BOONE COUNTY, Mo. – Canine sniffs out a narcotic and 67 pounds of marijuana in a vehicle pulled over in Boone County, Missouri.

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers “stopped a Honda Pilot for following too closely on I-70” at the 124-mile marker. Callaway County Sheriff’s Office canine Krieger alerted deputies to the presence of drugs.

Daryl Lindsley, 58, of Marietta Georgia was charged with delivery of a controlled substance. Brian Sessions, 26, of Bradenton, Florida was also charged with delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia – prior drug offsense.